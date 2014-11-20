版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日

BRIEF-GM says not yet had chance to assess Arizona recall complaint

Nov 20 General Motors Co :

* Says not yet had a chance to read and assess the Arizona recall complaint Further company coverage:
