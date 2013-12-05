UPDATE 5-GM to drop Chevy brand in Europe to focus on Opel

* GM to shut Chevy in Europe in response to downturn
* GM to focus resources on expanding Opel/Vauxhall brands
* To result in net special charges of $700 million-$1
billion
* Attempted Chevy revamp put it in competition with Opel
* Chevy wind-down in Europe to hurt auto production in Korea
By Edward Taylor and Ben Klayman
FRANKFURT/DETROIT, Dec 5 In a strategic
about-face, General Motors will drop the Chevrolet brand
in Europe by the end of 2015 after it failed to build
significant market share, and the company will focus instead on
its Opel and Vauxhall lines to try to return to profitability
there.
The world's second-biggest carmaker behind Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp said on Thursday that the decision would
result in one-time charges of up to $1 billion, but it should
lead to production, marketing and distribution savings.
GM shares were up 1.1 percent at $39.13 in afternoon New
York Stock Exchange trading.
Reintroduced in Europe in 2005, Chevrolets were to compete
at the budget end of the market with the likes of South Korea's
Hyundai, Volkswagen's Skoda and
Renault's Dacia while turning GM's mainstream
nameplate into a global brand.
But the Chevy brand, by far GM's biggest in its home U.S.
market, failed to make much headway in Europe as its largely
South Korean-made cars struggled against rivals, some of which
are customized for European markets.
Hurt also by a brutal downturn in European demand, Chevrolet
responded by slashing prices and introducing more high-end
models. But that pitted it against Opel and Vauxhall, and
Chevy's sales showed little progress at about 200,000 cars a
year.
"Getting rid of Chevy seems to be a little about-face for
them," said Scott Schermerhorn, managing principal and chief
investment officer with Granite Investment Advisors, whose
largest investment position is in GM stock.
"They talked about a global brand, which is led by Chevy,"
he added. "However, given the state of the market, focusing on
the brands that sell well and no longer trying to swim upstream
in growing the Chevy brand over there makes sense."
While RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak described the
decision as "flip-flopping" that nonetheless made sense, one
investment banker said it was about time GM threw its support
completely behind Opel, given the brand's storied heritage.
"It's been a long time and a waste of a lot of money to
eventually come to the right decision," said the banker, who
requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.
GM almost sold Opel in 2009 before deciding the 151-year-old
brand was too important to its business.
NordLB analyst Frank Schwope said the decision to drop the
Chevy brand was great for Opel and likely to ease some of the
pressure on a European market suffering from overcapacity.
"GM hopes Chevy customers will now migrate to Opel," he
said. But he raised the possibility that they might instead buy
other value brands like Dacia and Hyundai.
GM's decision will also be felt in South Korea, where the
company produces most of the Chevrolet vehicles sold in Europe.
Those exports reached 186,000 in 2012.
"We will phase out exports to Europe by the end of 2015," GM
Korea spokesman Park Hae-ho said. "We will discuss with the
union how to enhance the operating efficiency of our plants."
GM said it would honor its contracts with its 1,900 Chevy
dealers in Europe, but declined to provide other details. More
than half of its Chevy dealers in Western and Eastern Europe
also sell Opel vehicles.
CONFIDENCE IN OPEL
GM has made a turnaround of its European business a top
priority after racking up some $18 billion in losses over the
past 12 years, and it is investing billions more despite calls
from Morgan Stanley to sell Opel and Vauxhall at
virtually any cost.
In April, GM pledged to invest 4 billion euros ($5.2
billion) in money-losing Opel by the end of 2016 to support new
model launches, renewing a commitment to its struggling European
brand.
By 2016, GM's investment will replace 80 percent of the
brand's engine portfolio with new fuel-efficient versions.
"Chevrolet's business results in Europe were unacceptable,"
GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky said in a telephone interview.
"It's a 1 percent share company. Meanwhile, we are gaining more
and more confidence with Opel and Vauxhall."
Girsky declined to say how much GM would save, but said some
of the savings would accrue in Europe and some in other parts of
the world. He said the company's target to break even
financially in Europe by mid-decade had not changed with the
announcement.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said the time line to
break-even could be accelerated to late next year.
"We get more bang for our buck spending the money in Opel
and redirecting the resources to Chevrolet in other parts of the
world," Girsky said, adding that Chevy remains a global brand
even if it is a small player in Europe.
Abandoning Chevy in Europe shows that GM, unlike Volkswagen,
is unable to manage several brands there, NordLB's Schwope said.
Stifel Nicolaus analyst James Albertine said the streamlined
approach in Europe would eliminate cannibalization across the
company's brands, help GM fine-tune advertising spending in the
region and save money in its supply chain, but it still had a
way to go to end losses there.
"Relative to peer Ford, we think GM has further to
climb as it relates to EU profitability, but this is clearly a
step in the right direction," he said.
As part of its efforts to push Chevy globally, GM signed a
$559 million, seven-year sponsorship deal with English soccer
champions Manchester United in July 2012, which is due to put
the Chevy brand on the club's famous red shirts in 2014-2015.
Girsky said that deal remains unaffected. "We always looked
at Man U as a global deal," he said. "They're exposed around the
world, and Chevrolet will be exposed around the world."
GM said the decision to drop the Chevy line in Europe would
result in net special charges of $700 million to $1 billion,
primarily in this quarter but continuing in the first half of
2014.
Of that amount, $300 million will be noncash expenses. The
charges also include asset impairments, dealer restructuring and
severance-related costs.
GM said it also expected to incur restructuring costs that
will not be treated as special charges, but would affect
earnings at its international operations in 2014.
Dropping the Chevy brand in Europe was not influenced by a
partnership GM has with French carmaker PSA Peugeot, Girsky
said.
GM, the No. 1 U.S. carmaker, took a 7 percent stake in
Peugeot after the companies announced what was billed
as a broad-based alliance in February 2012, promising eventual
savings of $1 billion each. But that was followed by
unsuccessful talks on a deeper combination and a steady scaling
back of plans.
GM also said it was completing expansion plans in Europe for
its Cadillac luxury line, which has been more a niche brand in
the region. The company said it would expand its distribution
network for the brand over the next three years as it prepares
to introduce more products.