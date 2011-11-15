UPDATE 1-GM elects former Wal-Mart CFO to board

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
* Thomas Schoewe elected to board
* GM increases size of board to 12 members
Nov 15 General Motors Co said it appointed former Wal-Mart Stores Inc finance chief Thomas Schoewe to its board of directors.
Schoewe, 59, served as chief financial officer at Wal-Mart from 2000 to 2010. He also serves on the boards of KKR Management LLC, Northrop Grumman Corp and PulteGroup .
The appointment brings GM's board of directors to 12 members, 10 of whom are non-employee directors.
Shares of the automaker were up 11 cents at $23.10 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.