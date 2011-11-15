UPDATE 1-GM elects former Wal-Mart CFO to board

* Thomas Schoewe elected to board

* GM increases size of board to 12 members

Nov 15 General Motors Co said it appointed former Wal-Mart Stores Inc finance chief Thomas Schoewe to its board of directors.

Schoewe, 59, served as chief financial officer at Wal-Mart from 2000 to 2010. He also serves on the boards of KKR Management LLC, Northrop Grumman Corp and PulteGroup .

The appointment brings GM's board of directors to 12 members, 10 of whom are non-employee directors.

Shares of the automaker were up 11 cents at $23.10 on Tuesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)