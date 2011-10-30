General Motors sees 7-10 pct growth in China car mkt-CEO

SHANGHAI Oct 30 General Motors Co sees
growth of between 7 percent to 10 percent in China's car market
this year, its chief executive said on Sunday.
"In 2009 it grew 50 percent, 2010 it grew roughly 30
percent, that's not all good either. You can't have totally
unbridled growth in a country evolving as quickly as China,"
Daniel Akerson told reporters in Shanghai.
"Our guess is it will probably be closer to 7 to 10 percent
growth in the market and I think that's very healthy," Akerson
said.
General Motors said it had sold 240,244 vehicles in
China during the month of September, up 15.3 percent from a year
earlier. GM makes vehicles in China in partnership with SAIC
Motor Corp and FAW Group.
China's overall vehicle market sizzled in 2010 with 18
million units sold. But it has now reverted to a more subdued
growth pattern after the government ended tax incentives for
small car sales and subsidies for van buyers in rural areas.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)