UPDATE 1--General Motors sees China-like take-off in Indonesian car market

JAKARTA Dec 10 General Motors Co, the
world's second-biggest car maker, is trying to break the
Japanese stranglehold on the popular family car market in
Indonesia, where it sees the next auto boom after China, a
senior executive said.
Despite being in Indonesia for about 30 years longer than
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and its affiliates including
Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, the U.S. company is only a small
player in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The U.S. company sold around 12,000 cars from January to
October this year, whereas Toyota, the world's biggest car
maker, sold more than 350,000.
General Motors is banking on multi-purpose vehicles, sport
utility vehicles and compact cars to close the gap with its
Japanese rivals, said Michael Dunne, who became president of the
company's Indonesian operations in September.
"The most exciting thing about Indonesia is it reminds me of
China about a dozen years ago, early 2000s," Dunne, a former car
consultant who was also the author of a book on General Motors'
strategy in China, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"Population times per capita income equals opportunity for
automakers. So when you have a massive population and you have
that income threshold crossing $3,500, in country after country,
without exception, that's been a trigger of take-off."
Sales in Indonesia by some estimates are expected to double
over the next three years.
Since April this year, General Motors has been producing the
Chevrolet Spin - a van with three rows of seats priced from 144
million rupiah ($12,000) - at its factory in the outskirts of
Jakarta.
The country of 240 million people has bought more than 1.1
million vehicles so far this year, according to the latest
industry data from Gaikindo.
Toyota and Daihatsu control more than half of that market
and keep a tight grip on the local dealership network through
their partnership with Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra
International.
In response, General Motors, which is boosting its network
of around 40 dealers in Indonesia, provides basic car
maintenance and repairs directly to customers in their homes or
offices.
The company, with a slightly more than one percent share of
the Indonesian market, is open to working with a partner in
future, Dunne said.
General Motors currently has a tie-up with SAIC Motor Corp
in China.
"I think as a starting point, get in, get established, build
a brand, win customers' enthusiasm for our brand. (Then) take a
look around and say, in this phase two as we look to the future,
what makes more sense for us: remain independent, form an
alliance?" Dunne said.
"Everything is under consideration, what makes sense for us
to grow our business in this market," he said.
General Motors is also closely watching the development of
cheap, fuel-efficient cars in Indonesia. Automakers including
Toyota and Honda Motor Co have spent billions of
dollars this year on a new line of low-cost, green car (LCGC)
models.
"It will be really interesting to see what happens with
LCGCs," Dunne said. "We would like to watch first, let the
incumbents lead, see where they take it. They may create a
market that we can join."