Opel labour leader Franz to retire at year-end

FRANKFURT Nov 22 Opel's labour leader Klaus Franz, who was a powerful force in parent General Motors' talks in 2009 to sell its European arm, said he will leave his post at the end of the year.

"After the successful rescue of Opel in 2008/2009 I can now take this step with a clear conscience," Franz said in a statement on Tuesday, adding his partial retirement would start on Dec. 31.

The move comes after GM on Monday moved to speed up the restructuring of Opel, naming its vice chairman and two other senior executives to lead the unit's board.

GM in 2008 announced it aimed to divest Opel but ended up dropping that plan after months of negotiations. It embarked on a drastic restructuring to get the unit, which lost $1.6 billion last year, back on track.

Franz played a key role for Opel during that time, gaining leverage in negotiations between GM, the German government and potential buyers because any restructuring of Opel depended on concessions by the carmaker's workers.

"A leadership team of the works council with domestic and international experience will continue the path taken by the workers," said Franz, who is currently the deputy chairman of Opel's supervisory board and the head of Adam Opel AG's works council. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)