UPDATE 1-General Motors CEO says Opel is vital part of automaker

* GM CEO underlines commitment toward Opel

* GM says is confident to reach break even target

* GM CEO underlines need to accelerate progress

RUESSELSHEIM, Germany, Jan 27 General Motors Co's new chief executive, Mary Barra, urged Opel's workers to accelerate the European brand's turnaround and said the global auto maker was committed to supporting its loss-making European unit.

Fixing Europe, where Opel CEOs have come and gone in rapid succession and where GM has lost some $18 billion over the last 12 years, is at the top of Barra's to-do list, analysts have said.

"I thought it was very important to reinforce in person GM's commitment to Opel, its importance to the company and the need to accelerate our progress going forward," Barra told employees in Ruesselsheim, according to an Opel statement on Monday.

GM's newly installed chief also said in the statement she was confident about achieving the company's goal of reaching break-even in Europe by mid-decade.

At a meeting in the Ruesselsheim headquarters, Barra said GM would continue investing in Opel. "It is no coincidence that I chose to come to Germany," Barra told employees and journalists. "Opel is clearly a vital part of our company," Barra said.

GM announced in April plans to invest 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) by 2016 in Germany and Europe to overhaul Opel's ageing product range with 23 new products and 13 new engines.

During her visit, Barra toured the Ruesselsheim plant, home to 3,300 employees and where the Opel Insignia and Astra models are built. She confirmed that Ruesselsheim will also get a new model, but declined to give further details about what model this will be, for fear of tipping off the competition.

"We must remain focused on the customer and delivering great, innovative products to the market on a consistent and sustained basis," she said in an attempt to reassure Opel workers, who have seen at least five CEOs arrive and depart in the past decade.

Ruesselsheim is GM's second-largest development centre, where more than 6,000 engineers, technicians and designers are working on the latest technologies for future GM vehicles.

Accompanying Barra on her first visit to a GM location outside the company's Detroit headquarters was GM president Dan Ammann, who was also nominated to the Opel supervisory board on Monday.

"It reinforced for all of us the importance of Opel to GM and the support we will continue to receive as we drive to return Opel and its products to greatness," Opel CEO Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann said.