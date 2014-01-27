版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 27日 星期一 19:53 BJT

General Motors CEO says Opel is vital part of automaker

RUESSELSHEIM, Germany Jan 27 General Motors Co's new chief executive, Mary Barra, on Monday said lossmaking European unit Opel was a vital part of the automaker.

"It is no accident that I chose to come to Germany. I thought it was very important to reinforce my commitment to Opel, Opel is clearly a vital part of our company," said Barra, who took the top job earlier this month.

In April 2013, General Motors said it would invest 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to fund 23 new models and 13 new engines by 2016 to overhaul Opel's ageing product range.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐