GM to produce next-generation Camaro in Michigan -source

Dec 19 General Motors Co is set to announce that it will produce the next generation of the Camaro sports car in Lansing, Michigan, not Oshawa, Ontario, where the model is currently assembled, a union source said on Wednesday.

The move is a new setback for GM workers in Oshawa, who have seen their numbers dwindle over the last decade. The Canadian workers' latest contract, approved in the fall, came with the promise of new shifts and an extended life for the "consolidated" assembly line in Oshawa.