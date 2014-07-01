版本:
One killed, eight injured in chemical explosion at Indiana GM plant

July 1 One worker was killed and eight others injured in a chemical explosion at a General Motors Co plant in central Indiana on Tuesday, the company said. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Sandra Maler)
