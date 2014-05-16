版本:
U.S. to make 'major announcement' over GM's handling of recalls

WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. officials on Friday plan to make a "major announcement" concerning General Motors' handling of recalled vehicles over defective ignition switches, the Department of Transportation said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)
