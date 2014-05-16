U.S. to make 'major announcement' over GM's handling of recalls

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. officials on Friday plan to make a "major announcement" concerning General Motors' handling of recalled vehicles over defective ignition switches, the Department of Transportation said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott)
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Emergency workers were investigating a hazardous material spill at Tesla Inc's Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada on Monday, but there were no significant injuries and no threat to the public, authorities said.
* Proposed buy of Metropolitan Colliery, associated 16.67% interest in Port Kembla coal terminal from Australian unit of Peabody to not proceed