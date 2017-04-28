GM quarterly profit jumps on strong U.S. truck, crossover sales

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a jump in quarterly net profit driven by strong sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States and cost cutting.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a first-quarter net profit of $2.6 billion or $1.70 per share, up 33 percent from $1.95 billion or $1.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.48. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes