BRIEF-GM has no current plans to contribute to US pension plans this year

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
DETROIT Feb 14 General Motors Co earnings conference call with CEO Dan Akerson and CFO Dan Ammann: * CFO says company does not expect to have mandatory contributions to its US
qualified pension plans for at least five years, and no current plans to make
contributions this year * GM says devaluation of Venezuelan currency is expected to have a $200 million
unfavorable special item impact in Q1 of 2013 * CEO Akerson says hopes to wrap up talks with IG Metall labor union in Germany
this quarter * CEO says relationship with PSA Peugeot Citroen is good * CEO declines to comment on whether company will build chevrolet vehicles in
its Opel plants in Europe
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.