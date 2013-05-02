版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-GM N American fixed costs will increase in Q2 and Q3 as new vehicles launch-exec

DETROIT May 2 General Motors Co conference call: * Exec says fixed costs in North America will increase in Q2 and Q3 as the

company launches new vehicles

