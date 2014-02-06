BRIEF-GM CFO: analysts did not fully account for Q4 2013 restructuring costs

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
DETROIT Feb 6 General Motors Co : * CFO Chuck Stevens says foreign exchange, pricing pressure due to weak yen hurt GM's international operations results in Q4 2013 * CFO says North America pricing increase driven mostly by new pickup truck models * CFO says run rate of 2013 cost cuts, improved performance in Europe can't be extrapolated going forward * CFO says 'next big opportunity' in Europe comes after Bochum factory closes * CFO says 'risk profile' of South America has increased in recent weeks * CFO says sell-side analysts did not fully account for restructuring costs in
Europe, Australia in Q4 2013
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.