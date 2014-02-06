版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 7日 星期五 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-GM CFO cites pricing pressures in China auto market in Q4 2013

DETROIT Feb 6 General Motors Co CEO Mary barra and CFO Chuck Stevens onconference call: * CFO cites pricing pressures in China auto market in Q4 2013 * CFO says expects Q1 earnings to account for 10-15 percent of total calendar

year earnings * CFO says Q1 earnings will be weaker than typical season trends * CFO says margins to rise in North America through mid decade * CEO Barra says GM will maintain its pace of product rollouts in US through

next several years * CFO says price headwinds in China will be offset by new products and company

will look to maintain margins in 9 percent range * CEO says will maintain pricing discipline on full-size pickup truck, but will

respond to competitors * CEO says wants to continue to maintain "fortress balance sheet" and operate

profitably everywhere the company operates * CFO says impact on US sales in January was mostly weather related
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐