BRIEF-GM CFO SAYS TOO EARLY TO PREDICT ADDITIONAL RECALL CHARGES COMING

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co : * CFO says "seeing real progress in Europe" * CFO says too early to say outcome of Kenneth Feinberg's work on victims
compensation fund on recalls * CFO says too early to predict if there will be more charges for recall * CFO says of $1.3 billion recall charges, $300 million are to cover courtesy
cars * CFO says two assembly lines running at Delphi plant making replacement switch
parts; third line to start in summer
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.