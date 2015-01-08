BRIEF-GM CEO Barra stands by target to return to profits in Europe in 2016

DETROIT Jan 8 General Motors Co :
* CEO Mary Barra says core philosophy for company is to to
build where the
company sells to minimize impact of currency effects
* CEO Mary Barra says company remains committed to the mid-term
targets it has
set for opel unit in Europe
* CEO Mary Barra says company stands by target to return to
profits in europe
in 2016
* CEO Mary Barra says needs to be "on par" and "competitive" in
any deals
reached with United Auto Workers union in talks this year for
new labor deal
in US
* CEO Mary Barra says hasn't changed company outlook on what
the cost of GM
ignition switch compensation plan will be
* CEO Mary Barra says she will look for "profitable growth" in
US market share
* CEO Mary Barra says committed to meeting current US cafe fuel
efficiency
standards