BRIEF-GM CFO: GM Financial profits will be flat in 2015 vs 2014

DETROIT Feb 4 General Motors Co : * CFO says a favorable mix will be a tailwind for the company in 2015, and

better than GM expected in October, due to low gas prices * CFO says sees GM Financial profits flat in 2015 versus 2014, with growth in

2016 and beyond
