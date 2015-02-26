版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 23:01 BJT

BRIEF-GM says no announcement about financial impact of plans to close assembly plant in Indonesia

DETROIT Feb 26 General Motors Co : * Says no announcement about financial impact of plans to close assembly plant

in Indonesia * Says it will provide more information when it reports 1st quarter earnings
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐