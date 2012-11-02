版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 2日 星期五 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ally CEO michael carpenter says lender has 'high degree of interest' from 'multiple parties' for latam and Europe operations

Nov 2 General Motors Co : * Ally CEO michael carpenter says lender has 'high degree of interest' from

'multiple parties' for latam and Europe operations * Carpenter: ally thinks good time to sell msr, but doesn't have to sell * Ally finance executive jeff brown says cost control will be focus in 2013 * Brown: ally doesn't expect strong mortgage results to repeat in future due to

sale plans * CFO james mackey says ally will have little or no mortgage servicing business

if sale occurs * Carpenter: ally's priority is to use sale proceeds to treasury but needs fed

approval for how much it pays back * Carpenter: international sales should be completed in first quarter but could

roll into second quarter

