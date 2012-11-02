BRIEF-Ally CEO michael carpenter says lender has 'high degree of interest' from 'multiple parties' for latam and Europe operations

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 General Motors Co : * Ally CEO michael carpenter says lender has 'high degree of interest' from
'multiple parties' for latam and Europe operations * Carpenter: ally thinks good time to sell msr, but doesn't have to sell * Ally finance executive jeff brown says cost control will be focus in 2013 * Brown: ally doesn't expect strong mortgage results to repeat in future due to
sale plans * CFO james mackey says ally will have little or no mortgage servicing business
if sale occurs * Carpenter: ally's priority is to use sale proceeds to treasury but needs fed
approval for how much it pays back * Carpenter: international sales should be completed in first quarter but could
roll into second quarter
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei