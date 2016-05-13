GM halts sales of some new U.S. SUVS due to overstated fuel economy

WASHINGTON May 13 General Motors Co said on Friday it is temporarily halting sales of about 60,000 new 2016 U.S. SUVs because the vehicles' window labels overstate their fuel efficiency.

A spokesman for the largest U.S. automaker said GM discovered an "inadvertent error" on U.S. 2016 GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs that caused the estimated fuel economy to be listed on the window label as 1-2 miles per gallon higher than it should have been. GM is stopping sales of the SUVs in dealer showrooms until a corrected label is placed on the vehicles.

