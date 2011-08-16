FACTBOX-Automakers with venture capital units

Aug 16 General Motors Co (GM.N) is among a number of automakers who have set up separate venture capital units to invest in new technologies.

While most automakers still invest in new technologies through their regular research and development divisions, the growing focus on electric cars, alternative fuels, and in-car entertainment and information systems has led to more companies setting up separate units.

In addition to GM, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Honda Motor Co(7267.T), BMW (BMWG.DE) and Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) all have separate venture business units. [ID:N1E77815U]

Here is a summary of what they do:

* GM Ventures, based in Detroit, has invested about $44 million in eight companies, including two transferred into the unit at its formation in June 2010 -- biofuel developers Coskata and Mascoma.

The venture unit also has investments ranging in size from $3 million to $8 million in wireless charging company Powermat; advanced battery developers Sakti3 and Envia; Bright Automotive, a maker of plug-in hybrid commercial vehicles; electric bus maker Proterra; and solar energy systems maker Sunlogics.

GM Ventures has a fund of $200 million to cover its first three years.

* VW has the oldest VC arm, having established in 1999 a joint venture with its home city of Wolfsburg, Germany, to help create jobs in that region.

Wolfsburg AG -- and the company that it grew out of have invested 30 million euros in about 50 companies and supported more than 400 others, leading to the creation of 3,200 jobs, according to the German automaker. It is focused on automotive, information technology and leisure investments.

* Honda's venture business was described by one of the unit leaders, Nick Sugimoto, at a conference last November as "very stealthy, sort of low profile" since its 2001 launch.

Honda Strategic Venturing, which has invested in fewer than 10 companies, focuses on energy and materials, including solar and battery technologies.

* BMW i Ventures, formed in February with a starting budget of $100 million, is based in New York and focused on mobility services.

The first of two investments by BMW's venture unit was in My City Way, a portal offering information on entertainment, traffic and where to rent a car in such cities as New York - a product BMW could eventually add to its cars.

The second, announced last month, is Parkatmyhouse, a Internet service that pairs British motorists with available parking spaces. That service will be extended to the U.S. market eventually.

* South Korea's Hyundai recently hired a GM R&D executive in California to run its venture unit. The automaker declined to comment on its plans, saying the business was so new.

* While Ford Motor Co (F.N) does not have a venture unit, Chairman Bill Ford in late 2009 helped to start Fontinalis Partners to invest in companies producing technologies aimed at reducing traffic congestion and pollution.

Fontinalis, which is not affiliated with Ford Motor, has investments in Everyday Solutions, which makes GPS systems to improve the efficiency of school bus transportation; Parkmobile, a provider of mobile parking payment systems; SQLstream, which allows customers to analyze real-time data on traffic patterns; and Streetline, which uses sensors to track available parking spaces in cities.

