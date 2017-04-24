版本:
Canada's NorthWest offers to buy rest of Generation Healthcare

April 24 Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT on Monday offered to buy the rest of Australia's Generation Healthcare REIT that it does not already own, valuing the company at about A$491 million ($371 million).

NorthWest, the biggest shareholder in Generation Healthcare with a 22.7 percent stake, offered to buy the remainder at A$2.24 per share.

Generation Healthcare's shares closed at A$2.27 on the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday.

($1 = 1.32 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
