Canada's NorthWest offers to buy rest of Generation Healthcare

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT on Monday offered to buy the rest of Australia's Generation Healthcare REIT that it does not already own, valuing the company at about A$491 million ($371 million).
NorthWest, the biggest shareholder in Generation Healthcare with a 22.7 percent stake, offered to buy the remainder at A$2.24 per share.
Generation Healthcare's shares closed at A$2.27 on the Australian Stock Exchange on Monday.
($1 = 1.32 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: