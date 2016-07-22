EU watchdog flags faulty generic drug data, backs sales halt

July 22 The European Medicines Agency (EMA)
recommended suspending sales of some generic drugs after a
review found that data collected by a contract research company
in India for their approval was unreliable.
The EMA's list included drugs made by some of the top
generic drugmakers, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, Mylan NV and Novartis AG's Sandoz.
The recommendation comes after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and the World Health Organisation raised concerns
about substitution and manipulation of patients' clinical
samples by Semler Research Centre Pvt Ltd. (bit.ly/2a0Lq4t)
The FDA asked drugmakers in April to repeat bioequivalence
studies for drugs whose application used data obtained from
tests conducted by Semler. (bit.ly/2a1PpRm)
Generic drugmakers have to prove to health regulators
through bioequivalence studies that their cheaper copy-cat drugs
are as effective as the drug that they try to mimic.
The EMA review expressed concerns about the bioequivalence
of the suspended generics of cancer drug Tarceva, migraine
treatment eletripan and anti-malarial drug Atovaquone/Proguanil.
The EU health regulator said it also recommended against
approving those drugs whose applications used data from studies
conducted at the research site.
The agency, however, allowed sales of those drugs where the
manufacturing company provided data from alternate studies.
The European Commission will make a legally binding decision
on these recommendations, the agency said.
