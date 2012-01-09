UPDATE 1-Shoe retailer Genesco ups profit forecast on strong comps

* Sees Q4 adj. EPS $1.63-$1.68 vs prev $1.53-$1.58

* Q4 comps till date up 13 pct

* Shares up 1 pct after the bell

Jan 9 Footwear retailer Genesco Inc raised its fourth-quarter earnings forecast, as the company's same-store sales for the quarter till date rose more than its expectations.

The Nashville-based company now expects an adjusted profit of $1.63 to $1.68 a share for the quarter ending Jan. 28, up from its previous estimate of $1.53 to $1.58 a share.

Same-store sales for the quarter-to-date period ended Jan. 7 rose 13 percent.

Genesco's shares were up about 1 percent to $62.87 after the bell. They closed at $61.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.