UPDATE 1-Genesee & Wyoming Q2 beats; announces $90 mln acquisition

Aug 2 Genesee & Wyoming Inc , which owns and operates short line and regional railroads, reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by a 70 percent rise in freight revenue.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company also said it agreed to buy the Arizona Eastern Railway from Iowa Pacific Holdings LLC of Chicago for $90.1 million in cash.
April-June net income was $31.1 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $20.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue of the company, that operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands and Belgium, rose 32 percent to $209.6 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 70 cents per share, on revenue of $204.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's freight segment revenue rose $146.8 million.
Genesee & Wyoming shares closed at $55.05 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das) (eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5919; Reuters messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
