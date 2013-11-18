Alabama rail line reopens after crude-train derailment

NEW YORK Nov 18 An Alabama railway line has
reopened 10 days ago after the fiery derailment of a train
hauling North Dakota crude oil, operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc
said.
The repaired line resumed service on Sunday, the company
said in a posting on its website.
"Removal of damaged railcars, site environmental
remediation, and the comprehensive investigation to determine
what caused the derailment are ongoing," it said.
Twenty-five of the train's 90 cars derailed near a
60-foot-long wooden trestle in rural Pickens County, Alabama,
and several oil tank cars burst into flames hundreds of feet
high.
No one was injured and the spilled oil was contained. The
incident came months after the deadly wreck in Lac Megantic,
Quebec.
The Alabama train had been heading to a rail offloading
facility in Walnut Hill, Florida, run by Genesis Energy LP
. Genesis had said it was still able keep receiving
trains after the incident.