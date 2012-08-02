UPDATE 1-Freight revenue growth drives Genesee & Wyoming profit

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Q2 adj EPS $0.85 vs est $0.68
* Q2 revenue rose 3.7 pct
* Q2 carload traffic down 7 pct
Aug 2 Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc's profit topped estimates for a third straight quarter as a 5 percent growth in freight revenue offset declines in carload traffic.
The company, which struck a $1.39 billion deal last week to buy RailAmerica Inc, said traffic declined by 7 percent to 232,315 carloads due to a drop in coal haulage.
Genesee & Wyoming also signed an agreement with Tata Steel Minerals Canada to construct and operate a rail line in Quebec.
The company owns and operates railroads in the United States, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, transporting commodities such as coal, paper, metals and minerals.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $36.4 million, or 84 cents per share, for the second quarter from $31.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 85 cents per share.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $217.4 million.
Freight revenue, which accounts for 71 percent of total revenue, rose 5 percent to $154.18 million.
Analysts on an average expected earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $218.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company closed at $60.68 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. T hey have gained about 25 percent in the last two months.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.