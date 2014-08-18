Skilled Healthcare, Genesis HealthCare agree to merge

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Aug 18 Skilled Healthcare Group Inc and privately held Genesis HealthCare said on Monday they have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction that will create one of the largest U.S. providers of long-term medical care services.
Under terms of the agreement, Skilled Healthcare shareholders will own 25.75 percent of the equity in the combined company, while Genesis shareholders will own the other 74.25 percent.
The combined company will operate under the Genesis HealthCare name and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to close in early 2015. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
