Geneva banks enjoy rebound, but problems loom -survey

| GENEVA
GENEVA Oct 16 Geneva's big banks are enjoying a
much better year than they did in 2012 but the general
improvement hides continued problems and some banks are
expecting a worse 2014, an annual survey said on Wednesday.
The survey by the Geneva Financial Centre, the city's
banking association, showed six out of 10 banks with more than
200 employees said 2013 was shaping up to be a "good" year, with
only one calling it "difficult" and three opting for "stable".
All 10 saw assets under management unchanged or rising in
the first half of 2013. One said assets under management had
increased by 8-14 percent and another saw an increase of 15
percent or more.
The annual survey gauges the fortunes of one of the world's
biggest but most discreet private banking centres, and does not
say which of the city's banks took part in the survey.
Nicolas Pictet, vice president of the banking association
and managing partner of private bank Pictet & Cie, said the
results were generally good, but he sounded a note of caution.
"Without being overly pessimistic, I would like to say that
the figures mask a reality which is much less rosy for the Swiss
financial space," Pictet said, citing three reasons.
He said Swiss banks were mainly attracting new funds in
their foreign subsidiaries, and much of the rise in assets was
due to a general market recovery.
"These good results, above all, disguise some big problems
that are coming up: probable large fines that the Swiss banks
will have to pay to the U.S. government; access to the European
market, which is becoming problematic from Switzerland; and
finally the question of historical problems that have yet to be
settled with some countries and may contain new threats."
Switzerland has been struggling to clean up its reputation
as a haven for tax evasion and to find a way of preserving its
traditional banking secrecy while reassuring foreign governments
that its banks' clients are paying the taxes they should.
The survey showed that Geneva's banks did not expect their
own fortunes to improve smoothly.
Two of the 10 said they expected their earnings to fall in
2014, with one expecting a fall of 8-14 percent.
The 2014 outlook was similar for smaller banks - those with
between 50 and 199 employees. But one of the seven such banks
surveyed said it foresaw earnings growing by more than 15
percent in 2014.
The survey also covered 117 small independent money
managers, and half said they had seen a net outflow of assets
under management, similar to the first half of 2012.
The lakeside city is home to 123 banks, 10 fewer than a year
ago, with 19,110 employees, a number that has shrunk by about
1,000, data from Geneva Financial Centre showed.
Geneva's banks include private banks famed for their
discretion, including Pictet and Lombard, Odier & Cie, as well
as branches of giants Credit Suisse and UBS,
and the regional bank Banque Cantonale de Geneve.
The 874 independent asset management companies employ a
further 2,665, a slightly higher number than a year ago.
