Genfit to conduct large liver drug trial despite setback

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
March 26 French drugmaker Genfit SA said on Thursday it will begin a late stage trial later this year of its lead treatment for a liver-destroying condition, saying it failed a midstage trial in part due to the prevalence of patients with a mild form of the disease in the study.
The company said had it excluded data from those patients with the mildest form of the disease known as NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) its drug, called GFT505, would have been deemed effective in reversing the condition. The company said it would likely include only more seriously ill patients in its planned much larger Phase III trials.
GFT505 also demonstrated a favorable effect on metabolic issues, lowering bad LDL cholesterol as well as unhealthy blood fats called triglycerides and levels of blood glucose. NASH has been closely associated with obesity and diabetes.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.