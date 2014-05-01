Genmab raises 2014 profit forecast, expects milestone

COPENHAGEN May 1 Danish biotech firm Genmab
raised its full-year profit forecast after announcing
its partner will start a new phase III clinical study of a
cancer drug, a move which will give it a milestone payment of 50
million Danish crowns ($9.3 million).
Genmab now expects operating income of 140-210 million
crowns, compared with the guidance of 90-160 million it gave in
March.
Genmab's partner Janssen Biotech, a unit in Johnson &
Johnson, will start the phase III study of cancer drug
candidate daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple
myeloma.
Genmab expects 2014 operating expenses to remain in a range
of 600-650 million crowns.
($1 = 5.3830 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)