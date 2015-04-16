版本:
BRIEF-Genmab reach $10 mln milestone in Johnson & Johnson collaboration

April 16 Genmab

* Says achieves 10 million dollar milestone in daratumumab collaboration with Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson

* Says has reached fifth milestone in its daratumumab collaboration with Janssen

* Says the news does not impact its 2015 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Teis Jensen)

