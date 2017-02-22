Genmab's Darzalex could achieve peak annual sales of $9 bln -CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
COPENHAGEN Feb 22 Danish biotech drugmaker Genmab's Darzalex, which is used to fight cancer in bone marrow and marketed by Johnson & Johnson, has the potential to achieve annual peak annual sales as high as $13 billion, its chief executive told Reuters.
"It could work in other blood cancers as well as in solid tumours. So that means $13 billion potential if it would work in all the indications, Jan van de Winkel said on Wednesday.
He acknowledged that $13 billion would be the most rosy scenario but said that Darzalex could "definitely" achieve more than $9 billion.
Genmab expects sales of Darzalex to surpass $1 billion this year, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.