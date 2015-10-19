Genocea stops pneumonia vaccine development after study fails

Oct 19 Drug developer Genocea Biosciences Inc said it was suspending the development of a vaccine for pneumonia-causing bacteria after it failed to significantly reduce infection in a mid-stage study.

During the trial, which included 98 adults, the vaccine showed consistent reductions in bacterial infection when compared with a placebo, but was not able to achieve statistical significance. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)