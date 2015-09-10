Pathway launches 'liquid biopsy' to find cancer in healthy people

| CHICAGO, Sept 10
known for pushing the boundaries of direct-to-consumer genetic
testing, on Thursday will launch a cancer screening test
designed to detect bits of cancer DNA in the blood of otherwise
healthy people.
The test represents a first in the rapidly developing field
of "liquid biopsies," which use gene sequencing technology to
screen blood samples for trace amounts of DNA associated with
different cancers.
Several cancer diagnostic companies have been working on the
tests, a field that has recently been joined by makers of DNA
blood screening tests for fetal abnormalities after the tests
detected early cancers in expectant mothers.
Cowen & Co estimates that use of DNA blood tests for cancer
screening will exceed $10 billion a year by the end of the
decade.
But the move by Pathway, a privately owned maker of genetic
tests ranging from cancer risk and heart health to drug
response, underscores a growing debate over how much genetic
information should be made available to healthy people if it is
not yet clear how it can improve their health.
The company has already run into trouble on a similar issue.
In 2010, Walgreens pulled Pathway's genetic testing kits
from its pharmacies after U.S. health regulators warned patients
might take action without understanding the results.
Several oncology experts said liquid biopsy tests like
Pathway's, while exciting, still require large clinical studies
proving they help people beat cancer through early detection.
Doctors will also need a clear assessment of their accuracy.
"For any given test, the rate of false positives causing
unnecessary alarm and false negatives that provide false
security should be known," said Dr. Keith Stewart, an oncologist
who heads Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.
Pathway's screening test looks at 96 genetic markers
associated with major cancer types such as breast, ovarian,
lung, colon and melanoma. The company is focusing on mutations
that are relatively well-understood, and for which there are
specific treatments, said Chief Executive Jim Plante.
The cost to consumers begins at $299 to periodically check
for DNA in their blood that could act as an early warning sign
of cancer. The tests must be ordered by a doctor, based on a
patient's risk profile. A positive test will require additional
checks to find where the cancer is growing.
Pathway also launched a blood test for patients already
diagnosed with cancer to help determine whether a treatment is
working, or whether the disease is likely to return.
SCREENING VS MONITORING
Scientists have long known that cancers shed bits of genetic
material into the blood. Privately held Guardant Health and
Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc already offer blood tests for
cancer patients. Roche -backed Foundation Medicine Inc
, Genomic Health Inc, Illumina Inc and
Sequenom Inc say they have similar tests in the works.
But cancer experts say there are major differences between
using such tests to screen for cancer and monitoring patients
who are already known to have it.
For example, some early cancers may not secrete DNA
fragments into the bloodstream and require other types of
detection. A colonoscopy can find and remove polyps before they
pose a threat as colon cancer.
"If we are relying on a test that can only detect cancer
after it has formed, we miss a huge opportunity to intervene,"
said Dr. Scott Kopetz of the University of Texas MD Anderson
Cancer Center.
Patients might be attracted to a less-invasive test for
colon cancer, but if it is less effective, it might result in
more cases of colon cancer, not fewer.
Another concern is that the tests may pick up on markers
that are never destined to be cancer, something already known to
occur in blood tests for prostate cancer, Kopetz said.
Pathway says its test is more than 99 percent accurate in
detecting mutations in blood samples that contain at least nine
copies of a tested mutation.
"We do expect to detect cancer DNA when the tumors are small
- much sooner than stage three or four," Plante said.
Dr. Bert Vogelstein, a cancer geneticist at Johns Hopkins
University in Baltimore, said Pathway's figure represents the
test's technical ability to detect DNA in the blood.
Doctors, however, need an indication of how many patients
will get a false positive result, something that can only be
determined in a very large clinical trial, said Vogelstein. He
is advising two companies developing liquid biopsy tests for
cancer screening: Sysmex and Personal Genome Diagnostics.
Plante said the company has started two clinical trials
involving patients but has yet to publish any results on how the
tests perform in people.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)