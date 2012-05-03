Mexico's Genomma Lab withdraws offer for Prestige Brands

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige Brands Holdings, after that company rejected the offer.
Genomma stock was up more 8.3 percent in early trading.
Prestige Brands said in March Genomma's proposal was "inadequate".
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS