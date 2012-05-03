版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 22:03 BJT

Mexico's Genomma Lab withdraws offer for Prestige Brands

MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige Brands Holdings, after that company rejected the offer.

Genomma stock was up more 8.3 percent in early trading.

Prestige Brands said in March Genomma's proposal was "inadequate".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐