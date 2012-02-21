UPDATE 3-Mexico's Genomma Lab bids for Prestige Brands

* Genomma offers $16.60 per share, a 23 pct premium

* Deal valued at $834 mln, excluding Prestige debt

* Genomma due to report 4th-qtr results on Friday

MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma said on Tuesday it was offering to buy Prestige Brands, which makes healthcare and household cleaning products, in an all-cash deal.

Shares in Genomma Lab fell almost 8 percent after the announcement, while Prestige shares soared 24 percent.

Mexico City-based Genomma said it was offering $16.60 cash per share for Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, a premium of 23 percent over Prestige's closing share price on Feb. 17.

The deal is worth $834 million, excluding Prestige debt. The company did not say how it planned to finance the deal.

The Mexican company, which is due to report fourth-quarter results on Friday, earned 795 million pesos ($62.72 million) in the first three quarters of 2011.

Genomma had 1.776 billion Mexican pesos ($140.12 million) in cash on hand at the end of the third quarter.

Shares of Prestige, which sells brands including Comet cleaning products and Clear Eyes contact lens solution, jumped more than 24 percent to $16.78.

Trading in Genomma shares, which had been suspended pending news since early Monday, fell as much as 7.8 percent to 26.56 pesos.