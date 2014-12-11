版本:
BRIEF-Genovis establishes subsidiary in the USA

Dec 11 Genovis AB :

* Establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the USA, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, to increase its presence in the North American market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
