Bain Cap gets go-ahead for Genpact stake purchase

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
* Bain stake worth about $1 billion
* Bain founded by Republican presidential candidate Romney
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital Partners has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy a major stake in technology outsourcing services provider Genpact Ltd , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Bain, which was co-founded by Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, will pay about $1 billion, or $14.76 per share, to buy 68 million Genpact shares, the company said in a statement in early August.
The FTC announced the antitrust approval in a list that it puts out several times a week.
Genpact, which has a market value of about $3.82 billion, was set up by General Electric Co in 1997 in the north Indian city of Gurgaon to provide back-office services to its group companies. It was spun off as a separate company in 2005.
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.