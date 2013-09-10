U.S. judge approves $72 mln fraud pact with Berkshire's Gen Re

BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved a $72 million settlement by Berkshire Hathaway Inc's General Re Corp to resolve claims that it engaged in a sham deal that helped fraudulently inflate American International Group Inc's loss reserves.
The settlement's approval brings to an end nine years of shareholder litigation revolving around AIG accounting practices dating to 1999. The latest decision brings the total number of approved settlements to more than $1 billion.
In making the settlement, the company did not admit liability or wrongdoing.
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017