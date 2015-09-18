Gentex transforms rear-view mirror into high-tech vision system

| DETROIT, Sept 18
DETROIT, Sept 18 Gentex Corp is
broadening its role from a traditional Michigan-based auto parts
maker to a supplier of high-tech vision systems that eventually
could be integrated into self-driving cars.
General Motors Co will be the first automaker to use
a new rear-view mirror developed by Gentex, on the 2016 Cadillac
CT6 sedan. The car goes on sale early next year and the mirror
will be offered at extra cost.
At the flip of a switch, the full display mirror converts
into a video display that provides a panoramic view behind the
vehicle.
Called the Gentex Full Display Mirror, it incorporates a
rear camera and software that transforms a prosaic piece of
hardware into a platform for more advanced safety technology,
marketing director Craig Piersma said.
Piersma said BMW would be the next automaker after GM to use
the Gentex mirror, but declined to specify on which model. BMW
declined to comment.
While relatively young tech-focused suppliers such as
Mobileye NV have become investor favorites as the auto
industry ramps up development of advanced driver assistance
systems - the building blocks for future self-driving cars -
Gentex has quietly been turning out 30 million rear-view mirrors
a year.
Founded in 1974, Gentex is one of the world's largest
suppliers of auto-dimming automotive mirrors, but it also has
steadily beefed up its capability as an electronics
manufacturer, expanding its expertise in cameras and displays.
Among its products is the camera-based SmartBeam system that
automatically switches headlamps from high to low beam. It also
provides collision and lane departure warnings and vehicle and
pedestrian detection.
Gentex will focus its technology development around the
rear-view mirror. "We don't compete with Mobileye," Piersma
said. He said Gentex works with vehicle manufacturers and other
suppliers to tailor its mirrors and displays for specific
vehicles.
