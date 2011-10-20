UPDATE 1-Gentex profit higher; warns on margins

Oct 20 Gentex Corp , which makes automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and smoke alarms, posted a higher quarterly profit but warned on supply chain issues denting its margins for the rest of the year.

The Zeeland, Michigan-based company said flooding in Thailand could result in supply chain disruptions and hurt margins by 25-50 basis points in the fourth quarter.

It forecast fourth-quarter sales growth of 20-25 percent.

Gentex's third-quarter net income was $43.4 million, or 30 cents a share, up from $34.3 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales jumped 30 percent to $269.5 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 29 cents a share on sales of $260.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)