Gentex 2nd-qtr profit misses estimates

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Gentex Corp, a maker of automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors and smoke alarms, posted a quarterly profit that just missed analysts' expectations as price cuts hurt margins.
Net income rose to $40.8 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $38.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $280.3 million.
Gross margins fell to 33.1 percent from 35.2 percent a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 29 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $280.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.