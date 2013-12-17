China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Corrects to Twentieth Century Fox from Twenty-First Century Fox in 4th paragraph)
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 17 Genting Bhd, Southeast Asia's largest gaming and leisure group, will spend $3 billion to $4 billion developing an unfinished resort on the Las Vegas strip, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Genting bought the resort from Boyd Gaming Corp earlier this year for $350 million, in its first push into the U.S. gambling mecca dominated by the likes of Las Vegas Sands .
"We are looking at $3-4 billion in total if we get approval for a casino licence (in Las Vegas)," Chief Executive Officer Lim Kok Thay, who was widely credited with the company's global expansion, told reporters.
Lim was speaking after the launch of Genting's $400 million project to build a theme park with Twentieth Century Fox for its hilltop casino in Malaysia.
The project is part of a five-year investment plan by subsidiary Genting Malaysia Bhd to spend close to $1 billion to spruce up Malaysia's only casino, which is facing increased competition as other countries in the region open up to gaming companies. (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.