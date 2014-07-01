版本:
Genting Malaysia applies to operate casino in New York

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 Genting Malaysia Bhd has applied to the New York State Gaming Commission to operate a casino in the U.S. state, the company said in a filing to the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange on Tuesday.

RW Orange County LLC, which is owned by a Genting subsidiary, paid a $1 million application fee on April 23 and submitted the required documents on Monday, the casino operator said.

Malaysia's sole casino operator has focused its international expansion on the United States as growth in the world's largest economy picks up, and as various states relax restrictions ranging from casino licenses to online gambling. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
