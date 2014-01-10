Genting lays groundwork for Miami gaming resort with new partners

BRIEF-General Motors sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 10 Malaysia's Genting Bhd , Southeast Asia's biggest gaming group, has partnered with three U.S. horse racing associations as it seeks to build a gaming resort in Miami, Florida.
Genting Malaysia Group, in which Genting Bhd is the largest shareholder with a 47.1 percent stake, signed an agreement with Gulfstream Park Racing Association Inc, the Florida Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association Inc and the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Inc.
"The partnership is the initial step towards enabling Genting Malaysia to create a leisure and entertainment resort, which includes a gaming facility with 2,000 slot machines in Miami," Genting Malaysia said in an announcement to the stock exchange late on Thursday.
Genting last month said it would spend up to $4 billion to develop an unfinished resort on the Las Vegas strip. Earnings from the United States made up 5.4 percent of the company's third-quarter revenue.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Craig R. Dahl named chairman of the TCF Financial Corporation board of directors
* Declared a 32-cent second-quarter 2017 dividend on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: