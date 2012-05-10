版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 18:23 BJT

Genting Singapore posts 33 pct fall in Q1 profit

SINGAPORE, May 10 Genting Singapore PLC
, which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar
casino complexes, posted a 33 percent fa ll in first quarter net
profit on Thursday, due to low er gam ing revenues.	
    The Singapore unit of Malaysia's Genting Bhd 
earned S$205.5 million ($163.9 million) i n the January-March
period, down from S$ 305.4 million a year earlier.	
    Higher depreciation with the opening of new attractions in
Genting's theme park in Singapore, as well as new hotels and a
museum, also hit its earnings.	
    Its Singapore casino, Resorts World at Sentosa, made S$376.4
million ($300.24 million) in adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last quarter, do wn
fro m S$5 28.4 million a y ear earlier.	
    Genting's EBITDA was lower than the $472.5 million reported
by Singapore rival Marina Bay Sands, owned by U.S. casino giant
Las Vegas Sands.	
    Resorts World's net revenue for the first quarter was S$787
million ($627.8 million), 1 4 p ercent b elow a year earlier, due
to the casino's lower win percentages and business volumes in
the premium player business, Genting said. 	
    Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World are the world's second
and third most expensive casino complexes after MGM's CityCenter
in Las Vegas, and their profits and profit margins are among the
highest globally.	
    Q1 results for Singapore's two casino-resorts in U.S.
dollars:	
                Resorts World Sentosa      Marina Bay Sands
 Market share   42.5 pct                   57.5 pct
 Net revenue    $627.8 mln                 $848.7 mln
 EBITDA         $300.24 mln                $472.5 mln
 EBITDA margin  47.8 pct                   55.7 pct

