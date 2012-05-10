UPDATE 1-Genting Singapore Q1 net falls 33 pct, looks to expand

SINGAPORE, May 10 Genting Singapore PLC
, which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar
casino complexes, posted a 33 percent fall in first quarter net
profit on Thursday and said it was looking for new projects to
expand its business.
"We took advantage of the favourable financial markets
conditions and leveraged our brand name and management track
record to raise S$2.3 billion ($1.83 billion) through the issue
of perpetual subordinated capital securities," Chief Operating
Officer Tan Hee Teck said during a conference call.
"The funds we raised will provide us with the firepower to
identify and pursue new projects and grow our company."
Tan also said two junket operators licensed to help attract
high-rollers to Genting's Singapore casino will contribute to
gains in the medium term and that the company was happy with
their initial performance.
Junket operators, known in Singapore as international
marketing agents, organise visits to casinos and provide credit
to players in return for commissions from casino owners.
Genting, the Singapore unit of Malaysia's Genting Bhd
, said it earned S$205.5 million ($163.9 million) i n
the January-March period, down from S$305.4 million a year
earlier due to lower ga m ing revenues.
Higher depreciation with the opening of new attractions in
Genting's theme park in Singapore, as well as new hotels and a
museum, also hit earnings.
Its Singapore casino, Resorts World at Sentosa, made S$376.4
million ($300.24 million) in adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last quarter, down
from S$528.4 million a year earlier.
Genting's EBITDA was lower than the $472.5 million reported
by Singapore rival Marina Bay Sands, owned by U.S. casino giant
Las Vegas Sands.
Resorts World's net revenue for the first quarter was S$787
million ($627.8 million), 14 percent below a year earlier, due
to the casino's lower win percentages and business volumes in
the premium player business, Genting said.
Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World are the world's second
and third most expensive casino complexes after MGM's CityCenter
in Las Vegas, and their profits and profit margins are among the
highest globally.
Q1 results for Singapore's two casino-resorts in U.S.
dollars:
Resorts World Sentosa Marina Bay Sands
Net revenue $627.8 mln $848.7 mln
EBITDA $300.24 mln $472.5 mln
EBITDA margin 47.8 pct 55.7 pct